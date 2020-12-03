Perry (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Perry couldn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, so his ability to get back on the field in at least a limited capacity represents tangible progress. If the rookie seventh-round pick can attain full clearance in time for Sunday's game against the Bengals, he'll likely handle Miami's No. 3 receiver role.
