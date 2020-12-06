Perry (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
After exiting early in last week's win over the Jets with the chest injury, Perry failed to practice Wednesday before returning to work in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Ultimately, he didn't make enough progress for the Dolphins to sign off on him playing Week 13. With Perry out of the mix, Antonio Callaway and Mack Hollins could see more work alongside DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant in three-wide sets. Rookie Lynn Bowden is the team's other active receiver, and he could also be an option to help replace Perry while also seeing a couple snaps as a Wildcat quarterback.
