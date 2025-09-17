Dolphins' Malik Washington: Cleared for Thursday Night Football
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (thumb) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's matchup against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Washington has had his practice reps limited due to a thumb injury apparently sustained during Miami's loss to the Patriots in Week 2, but he's listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report and is ready to rock for Thursday Night Football. The No. 3 receiver secured one of two targets for two yards and carried the ball three times for 23 yards versus New England, while also racking up 122 yards and a touchdown in the return game.
