Washington brought in all three targets for 48 yards, rushed three times for 13 yards, returned two punts for 38 yards and lost a fumble in the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Washington continued to play a solid complementary role in the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill-less air attack, while also continuing to moonlight as an occasional rusher and primary punt returner. It was in the former capacity that Washington committed a key turnover Thursday, as he fumbled on the Ravens' 11-yard line early in the fourth quarter on his third and final carry of the night. The second-year wideout has between three and five catches in five consecutive games, and he should continue to handle multiple roles in a Week 10 home divisional clash against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 9.