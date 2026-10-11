Washington secured six of eight targets for 43 yards, rushed once for 18 yards, returned two kickoffs for 45 yards and ran back one punt for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 31-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Washington led the Dolphins across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, although the middle total was relatively modest on an afternoon in which Malik Willis threw for just 137 yards. Washington's catch total was also a new season high, and he's now upped his reception tally over that of the previous week in four consecutive contests. Washington will remain a relevant asset in deeper PPR formats and as a DFS dart throw in a Week 7 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.