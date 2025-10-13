Washington secured four of five targets for 22 yards and carried the ball once for one yard during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

Washington remains consistently involved on offense, having drawn five targets in four of his six regular-season appearances to begin the year, and he's also been involved as a rusher in all but one game. That said, Washington has been unproductive with those opportunities, as he's yet to score or log a 50-yard performance on offense this season. He'll have a difficult task improving his efficiency on the road against a stingy Browns defense in Week 7. In fantasy formats that reward production on special teams, however, Washington carries sneaky upside, as he racked up 153 yards on five kick returns versus Los Angeles.