Washington secured two of four targets for eight yards during Miami's 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Washington drew the highest target total of his career during Thursday's loss, a game that featured the Dolphins' offense attempt to come back from an early deficit. The rookie sixth-round pick hasn't yet scored or racked up 20 yards in a single game this season, but his growing involvement on offense is somewhat encouraging. He remains an unlikely candidate for notable fantasy production heading into a Week 14 home game against the Jets, though.