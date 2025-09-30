Washington reeled in two of three targets for 13 yards and added eight yards on two carries in Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets.

Washington started and was on the field for 28 of the Dolphins' 58 offensive plays (48 percent), but his snap share appears destined to rise in the upcoming weeks after star wideout Tyreek Hill sustained a season-ending knee injury during Monday's contest. Jaylen Waddle is expected to settle in as the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sans Hill, but fellow receivers Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as well as running back De'Von Achane and tight end Darren Waller could all see their profiles in the passing game expand to varying degrees.