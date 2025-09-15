Washington (thumb) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Washington was third among Miami's wideouts with 35 (of a possible 57) snaps on offense during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Patriots en route to catching one of his two targets for two yards and carrying three times for 23 yards. As long as Tyreek Hill (seven targets) and Jaylen Waddle (six targets) are healthy, however, both Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will remain speculative fantasy lineup options ahead of Thursday's game against the Bills.