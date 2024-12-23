Washington brought in three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 29-17 win over the 49ers.

Washington was expected to take on an expanded role sans starter Jaylen Waddle (knee). Unfortunately for speculative fantasy managers, the wideout finished with less yards and receptions than he did filling in for Waddle in the second half of last week's loss to the Texans. Waddle's status for Week 17 is still up in the air, but Washington would still boast the potential for those in deeper formats should the star wideout miss next Sunday's tilt against the Browns.