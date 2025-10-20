default-cbs-image
Washington brought in five of eight targets for 30 yards, returned four kickoffs for 114 yards and ran back on punt for 11 yards in the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The speedy second-year wideout led the Dolphins in receptions and targets on a very low-volume day for Miami's passing attack. Washington's catch, yardage and target totals were all season highs, but he continues to be used almost exclusively in a short-area role, capping his upside except in formats that also count return yardage.

