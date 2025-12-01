Washington caught four of five targets for 30 yards in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Washington's five targets were one fewer than Jaylen Waddle's six for the team lead on a day Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass 27 times. Washington has operated as the Dolphins' WR2 by default since Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, but Washington has shown no ceiling, as he's failed to reach 50 receiving yards in any of his 12 appearances this season. He carries minimal fantasy appeal headed into a Week 14 date with the Jets.