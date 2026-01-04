Dolphins' Malik Washington: Hurts thumb Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington exited Sunday's game against the Patriots with a thumb injury.
Before his departure from the contest, Washington caught one pass for two yards and a TD and ran twice for 22 yards. Cedrick Wilson, Theo Wease, Tahj Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the Dolphins' available WRs in Week 18 while Washington is sidelined.
