Washington exited Sunday's game against the Patriots with a thumb injury.

Before his departure from the contest, Washington caught one pass for two yards and a TD and ran twice for 22 yards. Cedrick Wilson, Theo Wease, Tahj Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the Dolphins' available WRs in Week 18 while Washington is sidelined.

