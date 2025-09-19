Washington secured three of five targets for 12 yards and carried the ball twice for 20 yards during Thursday's 31-21 loss to Buffalo.

Washington continues to operate as the clear No. 3 receiver in Miami behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, handling a versatile role that has yet to translate into significant fantasy value. His only touchdown on the season thus far came in the form of a special teams play Week 2. Outside of deeper fantasy formats, Washington will likely remain off the fantasy radar as a speculative option in weekly lineups unless one of Hill or Waddle ends up missing time. He projects to continue operating ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine against the Jets in Week 4.