Washington (thumb) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Washington popped up on the injury report Monday with a thumb issue after catching one of two targets for two yards in the team's 33-27 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. Head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic that the wide receiver will be able to play Thursday in Buffalo, per David Furones. Washington will have one more practice session Wednesday to prove his health ahead of Thursday Night Football.