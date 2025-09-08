Washington secured two of five targets for 20 yards during Miami's 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for nine yards.

Washington's involvement on offense was notable even in an ugly Week 1 loss, as he tied team target leader Tyreek Hill (four catches for 40 yards on six targets) in terms of total touches. Of course, none of the Dolphins' wideouts could get much going in a game that saw Tua Tagovailoa be limited to just 114 passing yards while accounting for three turnovers, but Washington quietly appears to have taken a step forward entering Year 2. He's entrenched over Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the No. 3 receiver behind Hill and Waddle, over Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, heading into a Week 2 home game against the Patriots.