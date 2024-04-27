The Dolphins selected Washington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 184th overall.

Washington was expected to go a good two rounds earlier than this, so the former Virginia and Northwestern standout could prove to be a nice pick for the Dolphins this late. Washington doesn't look like your typical coach Mike McDaniel wideout at 5-foot-9, 191 pounds, and he lacks the lateral dynamism of wideouts like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but it seems like Washington should be able to assist the Dolphins offense if only in a small role. More specifically, at his height Washington is likely somewhat slot dependent, and unlike most slot wideouts he's more explosive vertically than laterally. With a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and standout hands there should be enough here for McDaniel to figure something out, just perhaps never in a starting role.