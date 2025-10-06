Washington brought in four of five targets for no gain, returned four kickoffs for 98 yards and ran back three punts for 29 yards in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

In the Dolphins' first full game without Tyreek Hill (IR, knee), the expanded role on offense some predicted for Washington surfaced to an extent, albeit with minimal value since he didn't net any receiving yardage on his four grabs. Nevertheless, the second-year wideout's catch total was a season high, and his target tally equaled a high-water mark for the season as well. Washington did continue to pay solid dividends for those deploying him in formats that also count return yards, and he certainly has no where to go but up as a receiver in a Week 6 home matchup against the Chargers next Sunday afternoon.