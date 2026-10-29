Washington (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Washington having now logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, the wideout will look to get back to full participation Friday to clear up any concern about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots. Though he leads the Dolphins in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (289), Washington is coming off a Week 7 outing against the Jets in which he drew a season-low three targets while Miami welcomed back promising rookie wideout Caleb Douglas (2-70-2 receiving line on three targets) from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.