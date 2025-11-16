Washington secured all three targets for 42 yards, returned one kickoff for 21 yards and ran back one punt for three yards in the Dolphins' 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Washington delivered his second-highest receiving yardage total of the season in the overseas victory, finishing tied for second in catches with Jaylen Waddle and third in yards. Washington also continued to fill his usual full-time returner role, and he now has at least 30 receiving yards in four of the last five games heading into Miami's Week 12 bye.