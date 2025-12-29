Washington secured one of three targets for four yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Tampa Bay. He also carried the ball once for one yard.

Washington failed to make a significant impact in the receiving game Sunday despite the fact that Jaylen Waddle was forced on the sideline due to a ribs injury midway through the second quarter and didn't return to action until late in the third. In all, Washington's most significant contribution to Miami's win over the Buccaneers may have been the 47-yard kick return he managed late in the third quarter. He'll have one more chance to demonstrate chemistry with Quinn Ewers in the Dolphins' regular-season finale on the road at New England in Week 18.