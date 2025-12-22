Dolphins' Malik Washington: Rushing TD in loss
Washington caught his lone target for 23 yards and rushed one time for a nine-yard touchdown in Miami's 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
After catching multiple passes in 13 of the first 14 games, Washington has now posted back-to-back one-catch games on a total of two targets. Washington, however, was able to salvage his box score with a nine-yard rushing score in the second quarter to give the Dolphins a 14-10 lead. Cincinnati would then go on to score 35 straight points to bury the Dolphins. Washington has minimal fantasy appeal headed into next Sunday's date with Tampa Bay.
