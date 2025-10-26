Washington secured four of five targets for 36 yards and one touchdown during Miami's 34-10 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Washington finished second on the team in receiving behind Jaylen Waddle (5-99-1 on six targets), though running back De'Von Achane (5-24-1) also had seven targets. The placement of Darren Waller (hamstring) paved the way for Washington, rather than tight ends Tanner Conner or Greg Dulcich, to handle an expanded role in the passing game. With Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) already out for the year, Washington figures to remain one of Tua Tagovailoa's top three targets until such time as Waller retakes the field. That puts him on the radar as a potential fantasy starter in deeper leagues heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.