Washington caught three of four targets for 10 yards during Miami's 34-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Washington finished second on the team in terms of targets, behind only Jaylen Waddle (3-50-1 on seven targets), though Tua Tagovailoa looked the way of Darren Waller, Greg Dulcich, and Jaylen Wright three times each, and the early departure of De'Von Achane (ribs) knocked out one of the Dolphins' usual top contributors in the passing game. Though Washington has established a fair floor with at least three catches in eight of his last nine appearances, he's yet to surpass 50 receiving yards this season and lacks a demonstrable ceiling heading into Miami's matchup against the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15.