Washington failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets.

Washington wasn't able to record any offensive stats during Sunday's divisional win, but he did return three kickoffs for 95 yards, with a long of 45. The rookie sixth-round pick also took his only punt return for a gain of 10 yards. Veteran Odell Beckham was barely more effective than Washington, as he secured his only target for one yard. Washington and Beckham will figure to continue splitting No. 3 reps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the road versus Houston in Week 15.