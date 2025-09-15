Washington secured one of two targets for two yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Patriots. He also gained 23 rushing yards on three carries and added 122 yards and a touchdown on three kick returns.

Washington made his biggest impact on special teams in Week 2, returning two kickoffs for 48 yards and scoring a 74-yard touchdown on his only punt return. The second-year wideout once again operated as the No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, playing 65 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's 28 percent, on which he produced two catches for 18 yards on three targets. Washington's versatility and playmaking ability remain encouraging, but as long as both Hill and Waddle are healthy, it'll be difficult to project the 2024 sixth-round pick for a consistent fantasy contribution heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Bills, outside of formats that value the return game.