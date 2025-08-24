Washington recorded three receptions on three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Washington got the chance to play three drives with Tua Tagovailoa in the absence of Tyreek Hill (oblique), and he impressed with the chance. He made all of his catches in the short area of the field, though he navigated through defenders and traffic on the field to score a 25-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Washington had minimal production as a rookie in 2024, but he could see that improve in 2025 -- particularly if either Hill or Jaylen Waddle is forced to miss any time.