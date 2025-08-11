Washington secured all four of his targets during Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears. He also rushed once for six yards.

Washington kicked off Miami's preseason opener with the starting offense, though Tyreek Hill (oblique) and Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) were both held out with injuries, so it was Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dee Eskridge who joined him in three-wide sets. Interestingly, though, Washington was tremendously involved on the lone drive he played, drawing targets on four of the five routes he ran, while also taking a designed end-around for a six-yard gain. The second-year pro appears to have an early lead on Westbrook-Ikhine in competition for the No. 3 receiver role behind Hill and Waddle.