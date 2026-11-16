Washington secured all three targets for 50 yards, threw a 34-yard touchdown on his one pass attempt and returned four punts for 36 yards in the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Washington finished second in receiving yards for the Dolphins and also was partly responsible for the team's one score through the air, uncorking a well-thrown 34-yard strike to Jalen Tolbert on a trick play. Washington also continued to produce in his returner role, and he's now up to 812 all-purpose yards through nine games heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.