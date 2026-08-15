Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Dolphins' Malik Washington: Team-high catch total in preseason loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Washington brought in all three targets for 15 yards in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

The third-year pro's catch total led the Dolphins on the night, as Washington opened the game with the first-team offense and recorded his first two catches, which netted 12 yards, on Miami's first two plays from scrimmage. Washington recorded a career-best 46 receptions in 2025, and he currently heads up Miami's wide-receiver depth chart heading into the Dolphins' second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!