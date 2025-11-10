Washington brought in two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown, rushed once for four yards, returned one kickoff for 24 yards and ran back one punt for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Washington filled his usual jack-of-all-trades role and managed to make an impact as a receiver with a nine-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring. The versatile second-year pro has scored both of his TDs in the last three games, and he now has multiple receptions in eight straight contests but has yet to top 48 receiving yards in any outing this season. Washington will remain in his versatile role during a Week 11 matchup against the Commanders in Madrid next Sunday.