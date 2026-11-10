The Dolphins are expected to place Willis on injured reserve after an MRI on Monday revealed a core-muscle injury, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Willis had been battling a groin injury and received regular treatment over the past two weeks, and while the issue hadn't affected his availability for practices, it impacted his mobility in games. With the MRI revealing that the groin concern has morphed into a core-muscle injury, the Dolphins will opt to shut him down through at least Week 14, but the team expects him to return before the end of the season. Kyle McCord will step in for Willis as the Dolphins' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game at Indianapolis.