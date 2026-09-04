Willis made just one appearance during the Dolphins' three-game preseason slate.

Willis started the team's exhibition opener at Washington on Aug. 14, leading a 14-play drive that culminated in a De'Von Achane one-yard TD run. During the possession, Willis was a crisp 4-for-5 passing for 43 yards and also had two carries for nine yards. He parlayed a successful two-year stint as Jordan Love's backup in Green Bay into a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason, and while Willis' brief game action last month was encouraging, outside of top RB Achane, Miami doesn't boast much in terms of skill-position talent, as Malik Washington will be the No. 1 WR to begin the 2026 season.