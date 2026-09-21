Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed twice for six yards.

Willis unsurprisingly posted another modest passing total after throwing for 220 yards in his Dolphins debut against the Raiders, but he also failed to get anything going with his legs in Week 2 after rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 loss. A substantial chunk of Willis' production came on a 77-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Miami doesn't have much experience in its wide receiver room, which got even thinner during Sunday's loss due to the second-half exit of rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas (ankle). Willis and the Dolphins have been outscored 62-26 heading into a Week 3 home game against the Chiefs.