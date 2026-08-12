Dolphins' Malik Willis: On track to suit up in preseason opener

Head coach Jeff Hafley said he's planning on having Willis play in the Dolphins' preseason opener Friday versus the Commanders, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hafley could reverse course and hold Willis out Friday if the signal-caller gets sufficient reps and looks good during Wednesday's joint practice with the Commanders, but as a first-year starter on a new team, it probably wouldn't hurt the 27-year-old to get in some more snaps in the preseason opener. Because Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme includes many concepts similar to the ones Willis learned under Packers head coach and playcaller Matt LaFleur, the quarterback has seemingly had a comfortable transition to Miami and has been building chemistry with his receiving corps through the first two weeks of camp, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The upcoming joint practice will be the first major test Willis has faced this summer, as he's generally received positive reviews during camp practices while matching up against a beleaguered Dolphins defense.