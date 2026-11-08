Willis completed 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added two rushes for seven yards in the Dolphins' 19-9 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Willis was back under 200 passing yards for the first time in three games, and he failed to throw at least one touchdown pass for the first time since Week 4. The 2022 third-round pick connected with seven different targets overall, and following the game, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported that Willis was dealing with both groin tightness and a tight hamstring during the game. Willis and the Dolphins' Week 10 matchup is a Colts team that could trade away multiple key players before Tuesday's deadline.