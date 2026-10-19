Head coach Jeff Hafley said that Willis should be ready to play Sunday against the Jets after tending to a minor undisclosed injury coming out of the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to the Bengals, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "I foresee him being good to go," Hafley said.

In the 31-24 loss to Cincinnati, Willis played every snap and completed 15 of 27 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown to go with 74 yards on eight carries, but he committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one lost fumble). Though he didn't appear to be bothered by an injury during the game, Willis wasn't spotted throwing during the Dolphins' lone unofficial practice during their Week 6 bye, which raised questions about his health. With the extra time to recuperate, Willis seems to have bounced back fine from whatever physical concern he was dealing with, and the expectation is that he'll face no limitations in practice this week as the Dolphins prepare for a road matchup with the 2-4 Jets.