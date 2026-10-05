Willis completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Vikings. He added 11 yards on two carries and lost a fumble.

It was a miserable day for the Miami passing game against Brian Flores' defense, as Willis wasn't able to find receivers downfield -- his longest completion went for just 17 yards to Malik Washington -- or escape the pocket to do damage with his legs. Willis has produced just two TDs (one through the air, one on the ground) through four starts against four turnovers (two INTs and two lost fumbles) while completing just 56.3 percent of his passes, but there's been no suggestion the 0-4 Dolphins will make a switch at QB ahead of a Week 5 home tilt against the Bengals.