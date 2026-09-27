Willis completed 20 of 36 passes for 210 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed nine times for 56 yards and lost a fumble.

Willis led the team in rushing yards in a game starting running back De'Von Achane (knee) left in the first quarter. Achane could be facing a lengthy absence, which would further deplete a Dolphins offense that already lacks playmakers and entered Sunday's loss without wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) and backup running back Jaylen Wright (foot). Willis has yet to exceed 220 passing yards or produce a multi-touchdown performance for the Dolphins, though he has rushed for at least 39 yards twice in three games ahead of a Week 4 road game at Minnesota.