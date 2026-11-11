The Dolphins hope Willis (abdomen) will return this year but haven't ruled out season-ending surgery, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With that in mind, coach Jeff Hafley noted that Willis had an MRI to assess his core muscle injury, and will continue to explore medical opinions. The team already placed Willis on injured reserve, ruling him out through Week 13. The latest report suggests that it's still unclear whether Willis will miss four games, the rest of the season or something in between. Kyle McCord is taking over at QB for the Dolphins in the meantime, with Hafley on Wednesday noting of Willis' job security in general, "he'll be the starting quarterback if he returns."