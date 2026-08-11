Dolphins' Malik Willis: Taking well to new offense

Willis has shown increased comfort with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's concepts during the first two weeks of training camp and has been stacking up positive performances during practices, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After joining the Dolphins in March on a three-year, $67.5 million deal in March, the fifth-year quarterback will be heading into his first season as a full-time NFL starter. Furones relays that Willis has limited mistakes and has been able to build chemistry with a mostly unproven Dolphins receiving corps during OTAs, minicamp and now training camp, but the 27-year-old will get his first real test this week. He's set to receive extended reps against the Commanders defense in a joint practice Wednesday, and he could be in line to play a few drives in the preseason opener versus Washington two days later.