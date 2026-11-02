Willis completed 21 of 32 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 24-19 loss to New England. He gained two rushing yards on his only carry.

The 27-year-old QB hit Malik Washington for a one-yard score just before halftime to give the Dolphins a 13-3 lead, but Willis' 35-yard strike to Kevin Coleman late in the fourth quarter was too little, too late after the Patriots dominated the second half. After throwing just one touchdown over the first four games of the season, Willis has a 5:3 TD:INT in the last three contests while also adding two scores on the ground. He'll likely need to be even more productive in Week 9 as he attempts to keep pace with Jared Goff and the Lions.