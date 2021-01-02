site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Marcus Kemp: Back on active roster
Kemp was elevated to the Dolphins' active roster Saturday.
Kemp has not logged more than 12 offensive snaps in a single contest this season, but he'll return to the field Sunday with DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (ankle) considered questionable.
