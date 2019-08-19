Dolphins' Mark Walton: Avoids jail time
Walton won't serve any jail time for his three 2019 arrests, but he may be suspended by the NFL, Charles Trainor of The Miami Herald reports.
The possibility of a suspension could impact Walton's bid for the No. 3 job in the Miami backfield. He actually got the start in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, with Kenyan Drake (foot) unavailable and Kalen Ballage held out as a precaution. Any NFL discipline for Walton could helps the roster odds for Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird or Kenneth Farrow.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...