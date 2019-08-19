Walton won't serve any jail time for his three 2019 arrests, but he may be suspended by the NFL, Charles Trainor of The Miami Herald reports.

The possibility of a suspension could impact Walton's bid for the No. 3 job in the Miami backfield. He actually got the start in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, with Kenyan Drake (foot) unavailable and Kalen Ballage held out as a precaution. Any NFL discipline for Walton could helps the roster odds for Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird or Kenneth Farrow.