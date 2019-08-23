Dolphins' Mark Walton: Finds paydirt against Jaguars
Walton had six carries for three yards during Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville, in addition to four catches for 20 yards and a touchdown.
With Kenyan Drake (foot) sidelined, Walton saw work with the starters behind Kalen Ballage and made the most of his opportunity. The second-year pro brought in all four of his targets, and looks to have improved his chances of making the 53-man roster and locking up the No. 3 tailback job in Miami. It remains to be seen whether Walton will be suspended by the NFL due to his three 2019 arrests, in which case his chances at securing the reserve gig behind Ballage and Drake could be diminished.
