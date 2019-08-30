Walton carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards while catching his only target for six yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.

With Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage both getting the night off, Walton started at running back in the preseason finale and led Miami in rushing, although Myles Gaskin (6.0 YPC) was more efficient on fewer totes. The duo remain the prime candidates for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, and while Walton appears to have the edge, the possibility of a suspension from the league as a result of multiple offseason arrests could render the battle moot.

