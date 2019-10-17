Walton (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Walton has logged two straight limited practice sessions. He'll have one more opportunity to upgrade to a full practice, but it seems likely that the second-year running back will carry at least a questionable designation into Sunday's tilt against Buffalo. With the Dolphins looking to trade Kenyan Drake, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Walton could have a significant opportunity going forward if he's able to continue impressing Miami's coaching staff.

