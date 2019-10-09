Walton (illness) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Walton's illness doesn't appear to be a long-term issue, and it's encouraging that he wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely. Offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea called Walton "impressive" as both a runner and receiver Monday, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, which bodes well for the second-year pro's chances of climbing the depth chart. Still, Walton remains off the fantasy radar Week 6 except in deep leagues.

