Walton logged one carry for one yard during Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Sunday's game against Baltimore quickly became out of hand - the Ravens led 42-10 at halftime - forcing the Dolphins to abandon the run in favor of heavy passing attempts. In any case, Walton isn't bound for much opportunity behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake, both of whom dominated touches at the running back position without compiling much production. As the No.3 option in a low-upside offense, Walton doesn't warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.