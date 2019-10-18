Dolphins' Mark Walton: No designation for Week 7
Walton (thumb) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The thumb issue limited Walton's participation in practice throughout the week, but the Dolphins were seemingly just exercising caution with the second-year back, who took on an enhanced role in the Week 6 loss to the Redskins. Walton played a season-high 32 offensive snaps in the contest, finishing with 32 yards on six carries and another 43 yards on five receptions. At this point, Walton seems to have safely moved ahead of Kalen Ballage in the backfield pecking order, and he could begin to start cutting into Kenyan Drake's workload as well.
